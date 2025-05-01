Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, FSLR, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total of 21,323 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.9% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025 , with 2,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 37,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 35,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, FSLR options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.