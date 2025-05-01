Markets
TEAM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, FSLR, ROKU

May 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total of 21,323 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.9% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 37,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 35,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, FSLR options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding PQG
 RRGB YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRBN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding PQG-> RRGB YTD Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRBN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TEAM
FSLR
ROKU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.