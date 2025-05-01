Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, FSLR, ROKU

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 37,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 35,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
