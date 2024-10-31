Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TDOC, SIG, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 24,136 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 3,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,500 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 4,264 contracts, representing approximately 426,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 60,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

