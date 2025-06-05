Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STZ, WWW, NOW

June 05, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 13,246 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) options are showing a volume of 10,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 9,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 908,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1030 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1030 strike highlighted in orange:

