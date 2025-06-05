Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STZ, WWW, NOW

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) options are showing a volume of 10,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 9,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 908,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1030 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1030 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STZ options, WWW options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding BGS
PSEC Next Dividend Date
GLOB Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.