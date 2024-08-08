Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, PENN, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 5,186 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 518,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 18,649 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 29,429 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

