News & Insights

Markets
SRPT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, PENN, GILD

August 08, 2024 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 5,186 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 518,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 18,649 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 29,429 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, PENN options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 LNG Options Chain
 NEP Historical Stock Prices
 STWD Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT
PENN
GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.