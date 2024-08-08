Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, PENN, GILD

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 18,649 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 29,429 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, PENN options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LNG Options Chain
NEP Historical Stock Prices
STWD Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.