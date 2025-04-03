Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, HUM, OKTA

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 6,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 16,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
