Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SOFI, MRVL, BIRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 482,153 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 48.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 50,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 129,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 12,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) saw options trading volume of 9,825 contracts, representing approximately 982,500 underlying shares or approximately 94.5% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,600 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

