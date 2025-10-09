Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SOC, VRT, GEV

October 09, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC), where a total volume of 29,784 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 42,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 16,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 14,470 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOC options, VRT options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

