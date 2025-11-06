Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SN, SITM, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN), where a total of 14,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of SN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,200 underlying shares of SN. Below is a chart showing SN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) options are showing a volume of 1,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 187,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 496,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 19,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SN options, SITM options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

