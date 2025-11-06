Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SN, SITM, SOFI

SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) options are showing a volume of 1,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 187,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 496,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 19,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
