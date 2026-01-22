Markets
SMR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SMR, RSI, MMS

January 22, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total of 174,694 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 41,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Rush Street Interactive Inc (Symbol: RSI) saw options trading volume of 8,082 contracts, representing approximately 808,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of RSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,300 underlying shares of RSI. Below is a chart showing RSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) options are showing a volume of 2,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 258,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of MMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,800 underlying shares of MMS. Below is a chart showing MMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, RSI options, or MMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

