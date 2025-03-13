Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SLG, JNPR, BKNG

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 25,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 12,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5550 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 80 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLG options, JNPR options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SYII
WNC Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.