Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SLG, JNPR, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total volume of 7,480 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 748,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 792,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 25,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 12,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5550 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 80 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5550 strike highlighted in orange:

