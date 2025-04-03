Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, DVN, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 47,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 2,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 37,076 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 84,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, DVN options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

