Markets
SBUX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, DVN, FCX

April 03, 2025 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 47,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 37,076 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 84,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, DVN options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Highest Yielding BDCs
 SWAY Historical Stock Prices
 VKI Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Highest Yielding BDCs-> SWAY Historical Stock Prices-> VKI Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX
DVN
FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.