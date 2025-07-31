Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAM, CI, LQDA

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 8,014 contracts, representing approximately 801,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,200 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 12,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAM options, CI options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CSWC Stock Predictions
GAL Videos
Funds Holding VNR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.