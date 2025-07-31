Markets
SAM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAM, CI, LQDA

July 31, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 1,437 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 271,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 8,014 contracts, representing approximately 801,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,200 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 12,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, CI options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

