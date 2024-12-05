Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, TPR, FBRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 28,635 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 34,864 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,000 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) options are showing a volume of 2,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of FBRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FBRT. Below is a chart showing FBRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, TPR options, or FBRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.