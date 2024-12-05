Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, TPR, FBRT

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 34,864 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,000 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) options are showing a volume of 2,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of FBRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FBRT. Below is a chart showing FBRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, TPR options, or FBRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
