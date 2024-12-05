News & Insights

Markets
ROKU

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, TPR, FBRT

December 05, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 28,635 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 34,864 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,000 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) options are showing a volume of 2,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of FBRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FBRT. Below is a chart showing FBRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, TPR options, or FBRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 YOU Stock Predictions
 BFYT shares outstanding history
 RCON YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
YOU Stock Predictions -> BFYT shares outstanding history -> RCON YTD Return -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU
TPR
FBRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.