Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, DBD, SHAK

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (Symbol: DBD) options are showing a volume of 2,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.8% of DBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,700 underlying shares of DBD. Below is a chart showing DBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 11,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.8% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,300 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, DBD options, or SHAK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
Funds Holding ITOS
MKSI Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.