Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, DBD, SHAK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 41,641 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (Symbol: DBD) options are showing a volume of 2,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.8% of DBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,700 underlying shares of DBD. Below is a chart showing DBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 11,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.8% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,300 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

