Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RL, RKLB, INTC

April 24, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 6,256 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 625,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 77,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 10,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 479,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 21,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RL options, RKLB options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
