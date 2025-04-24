Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RL, RKLB, INTC

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 77,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 10,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 479,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 21,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
