Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, VRT, TGT

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 41,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,900 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 27,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, VRT options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks YTD
COLX Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding OVM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.