Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, VRT, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 98,240 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 9,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,800 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 41,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,900 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 27,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, VRT options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.