Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, AMAT, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 177,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 10,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 35,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 17,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, AMAT options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

