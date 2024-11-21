Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, AMAT, HD

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 35,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 17,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, AMAT options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HCFT Insider Buying
HRL market cap history
STVI Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.