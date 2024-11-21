News & Insights

Markets
RIOT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, AMAT, HD

November 21, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 177,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 10,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 35,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 17,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, AMAT options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HCFT Insider Buying
 HRL market cap history
 STVI Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HCFT Insider Buying -> HRL market cap history -> STVI Insider Buying -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIOT
AMAT
HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.