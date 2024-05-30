News & Insights

Markets
RH

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RH, CVNA, ROKU

May 30, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 4,186 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 418,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 623,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 35,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 4,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 21,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RH options, CVNA options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings Surprises
 Institutional Holders of EATV
 OKLO shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RH
CVNA
ROKU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.