Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RH, CVNA, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 4,186 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 418,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 623,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 35,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 4,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 21,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, CVNA options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

