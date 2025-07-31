Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: REGN, NKE, CRK

July 31, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 4,138 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 413,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 851,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 67,155 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) saw options trading volume of 10,983 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,300 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

