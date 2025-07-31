Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: REGN, NKE, CRK

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 67,155 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) saw options trading volume of 10,983 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,300 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REGN options, NKE options, or CRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
