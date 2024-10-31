Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: REGN, DVA, ETR

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,876 contracts, representing approximately 387,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 3,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,600 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) options are showing a volume of 6,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 613,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of ETR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,000 underlying shares of ETR. Below is a chart showing ETR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REGN options, DVA options, or ETR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
Institutional Holders of CREG
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EGBN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.