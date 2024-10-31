News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: REGN, DVA, ETR

October 31, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,423 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 342,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 693,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1040 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1040 strike highlighted in orange:

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,876 contracts, representing approximately 387,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 3,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,600 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) options are showing a volume of 6,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 613,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of ETR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,000 underlying shares of ETR. Below is a chart showing ETR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

