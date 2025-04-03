Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, SWK, BBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 20,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 3,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 11,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,200 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 20,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, SWK options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.