Markets
RCL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, SWK, BBY

April 03, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 20,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 3,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 11,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,200 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 20,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, SWK options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AXGT Options Chain
 SAEX Historical Stock Prices
 TFX market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AXGT Options Chain-> SAEX Historical Stock Prices-> TFX market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RCL
SWK
BBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.