RCL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, FICO, URI

August 01, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 16,831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 1,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1670 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1670 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 4,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 427,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

