Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, FICO, URI

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 1,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1670 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1670 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 4,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 427,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, FICO options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
