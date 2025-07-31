Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RBLX, COIN, APLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 119,211 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.2% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 6,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 179,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 32,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 371,646 contracts, representing approximately 37.2 million underlying shares or approximately 130.4% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 21,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, COIN options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.