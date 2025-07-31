Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RBLX, COIN, APLD

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 179,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 32,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 371,646 contracts, representing approximately 37.2 million underlying shares or approximately 130.4% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 21,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
