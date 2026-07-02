Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: Q, AAOI, DJT

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 86,073 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 15,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 29,127 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 7,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,800 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for Q options, AAOI options, or DJT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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