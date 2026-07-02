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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: Q, AAOI, DJT

July 02, 2026 — 05:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qnity Electronics Inc (Symbol: Q), where a total of 13,257 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of Q's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of Q. Below is a chart showing Q's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 86,073 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 15,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 29,127 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 7,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,800 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for Q options, AAOI options, or DJT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further Q Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Q Technical Analysis-> Institutional Holders of Q-> Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

Q
AAOI
DJT

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