Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PWR, LVS, ENPH

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 33,961 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 13,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
