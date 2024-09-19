News & Insights

Markets
PWR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PWR, LVS, ENPH

September 19, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total volume of 3,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 381,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 33,961 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 13,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PWR options, LVS options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
 Funds Holding XDJL
 SMTK Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PWR
LVS
ENPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.