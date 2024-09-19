Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PWR, LVS, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total volume of 3,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 381,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 33,961 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 13,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PWR options, LVS options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

