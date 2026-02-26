Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PRMB, SNDK, CRSP

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 141,647 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 9,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,600 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP) options are showing a volume of 9,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 953,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRMB options, SNDK options, or CRSP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
