Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PRMB, SNDK, CRSP

February 26, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB), where a total volume of 33,394 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.9% of PRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 25,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PRMB. Below is a chart showing PRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 141,647 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 9,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,600 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP) options are showing a volume of 9,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 953,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

