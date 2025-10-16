Markets
PRAX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PRAX, MTN, ANF

October 16, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX), where a total of 25,602 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 619.7% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 413,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 14,949 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 169.7% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,500 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 30,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.6% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRAX options, MTN options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
