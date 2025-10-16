Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PRAX, MTN, ANF

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 14,949 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 169.7% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,500 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 30,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.6% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
