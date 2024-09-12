Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PNR, SUM, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), where a total of 5,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 510,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of PNR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of PNR. Below is a chart showing PNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) saw options trading volume of 4,038 contracts, representing approximately 403,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 11,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PNR options, SUM options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

