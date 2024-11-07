Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, BKNG, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 612,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 61.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 36,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 2,241 contracts, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares or approximately 102.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5100 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 322,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 37,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

