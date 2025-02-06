Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PKG, FTNT, TTWO

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 31,662 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 4,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,800 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 11,766 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:
