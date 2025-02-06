News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PKG, FTNT, TTWO

February 06, 2025 — 01:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG), where a total of 10,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.4% of PKG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of PKG. Below is a chart showing PKG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 31,662 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 4,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,800 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 11,766 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PKG options, FTNT options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

