Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PEP, FSLR, MRK

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 16,566 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 67,913 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,600 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PEP options, FSLR options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
Funds Holding PSK
ALEC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.