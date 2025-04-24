Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PEP, FSLR, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 36,181 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 2,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 16,566 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 67,913 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,600 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, FSLR options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.