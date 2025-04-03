Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PENN, FN, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 33,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.7% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 11,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) options are showing a volume of 7,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 725,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of FN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,600 underlying shares of FN. Below is a chart showing FN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 54,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PENN options, FN options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

