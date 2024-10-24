Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PCT, TKO, JOE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 40,265 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 210.3% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 3,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,400 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 9,216 contracts, representing approximately 921,600 underlying shares or approximately 163.2% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126.14 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126.14 strike highlighted in orange:

And St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 2,111 contracts, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares or approximately 135.8% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, TKO options, or JOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

