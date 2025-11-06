Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PCOR, SKYT, MLYS

SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT) saw options trading volume of 14,314 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.9% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,700 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MLYS) saw options trading volume of 8,037 contracts, representing approximately 803,700 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of MLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of MLYS. Below is a chart showing MLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
