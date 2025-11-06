Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PCOR, SKYT, MLYS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procore Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCOR), where a total volume of 8,446 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 844,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.8% of PCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,000 underlying shares of PCOR. Below is a chart showing PCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT) saw options trading volume of 14,314 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.9% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,700 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MLYS) saw options trading volume of 8,037 contracts, representing approximately 803,700 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of MLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of MLYS. Below is a chart showing MLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCOR options, SKYT options, or MLYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

