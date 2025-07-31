Markets
PBI

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PBI, FIGS, BTU

July 31, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI), where a total volume of 18,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of PBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,000 underlying shares of PBI. Below is a chart showing PBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS) saw options trading volume of 9,481 contracts, representing approximately 948,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of FIGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,500 underlying shares of FIGS. Below is a chart showing FIGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 29,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

