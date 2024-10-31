News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PAYC, BALL, PLTR

October 31, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total volume of 3,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 357,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) options are showing a volume of 9,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 964,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,700 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 282,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 12,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
