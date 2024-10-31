Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PAYC, BALL, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total volume of 3,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 357,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) options are showing a volume of 9,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 964,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,700 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 282,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 12,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAYC options, BALL options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

