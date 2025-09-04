Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PATH, AGX, CIM

Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) options are showing a volume of 2,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 3,266 contracts, representing approximately 326,600 underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PATH options, AGX options, or CIM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SDRG Insider Buying
PNC Dividend Growth Rate
IMRA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.