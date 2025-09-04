Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PATH, AGX, CIM

September 04, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total volume of 69,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.9% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 7,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,300 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) options are showing a volume of 2,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 3,266 contracts, representing approximately 326,600 underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
Stocks mentioned

PATH
AGX
CIM

