Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PANW, XYZ, PTON

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 36,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 66,847 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 12,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PANW options, XYZ options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Carl Icahn Stock Picks
SKX shares outstanding history
Funds Holding TVC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.