Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PANW, XYZ, PTON

September 25, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 38,102 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 4,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 36,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 66,847 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 12,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

