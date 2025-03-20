News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PAG, CAR, SPRY

March 20, 2025 — 03:53 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total volume of 1,002 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 100,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 4,896 contracts, representing approximately 489,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SPRY) options are showing a volume of 5,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of SPRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of SPRY. Below is a chart showing SPRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

