Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PAG, CAR, SPRY

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 4,896 contracts, representing approximately 489,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SPRY) options are showing a volume of 5,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of SPRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of SPRY. Below is a chart showing SPRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
