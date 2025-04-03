Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, EL, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 64,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 18,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 19,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

