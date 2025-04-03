Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, EL, AXP

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 18,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 19,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, EL options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: REYN Average Annual Return
RNMC market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ICLR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.