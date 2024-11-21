Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, DAL, NKE

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 44,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 10,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 45,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
