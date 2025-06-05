Markets
OSCR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OSCR, MP, ALB

June 05, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total volume of 100,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.8% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 871,700 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 65,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 18,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 32,737 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 19,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, MP options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

