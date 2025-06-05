Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OSCR, MP, ALB

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 65,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 18,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 32,737 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 19,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, MP options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: USIO Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DFT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GGAL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.