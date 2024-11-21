Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, CRM, MU

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 48,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 107,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 9,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, CRM options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
