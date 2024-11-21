Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, CRM, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 61,854 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 10,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 48,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 107,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 9,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, CRM options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

