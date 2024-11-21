News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, CRM, MU

November 21, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 61,854 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 48,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 107,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 9,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
