Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, AMAT, ETN

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 37,352 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) options are showing a volume of 12,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, AMAT options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
