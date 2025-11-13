Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, AMAT, ETN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 227,362 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 9,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,400 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 37,352 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) options are showing a volume of 12,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, AMAT options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

