Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OMF, GTLB, UDMY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 9,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 922,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.1% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 4,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,500 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 10,506 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,600 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Udemy Inc (Symbol: UDMY) saw options trading volume of 5,132 contracts, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares or approximately 67% of UDMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares of UDMY. Below is a chart showing UDMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

