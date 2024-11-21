Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OMF, GTLB, UDMY

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 10,506 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,600 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Udemy Inc (Symbol: UDMY) saw options trading volume of 5,132 contracts, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares or approximately 67% of UDMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares of UDMY. Below is a chart showing UDMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OMF options, GTLB options, or UDMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
