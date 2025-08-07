Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OKLO, VKTX, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO), where a total of 110,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 14,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 19,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,800 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 42,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

