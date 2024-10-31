Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NXT, ALK, SBUX

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 33,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.6% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 90,069 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 126.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 5,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
