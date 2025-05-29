Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NX, FSLR, PSTG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX), where a total of 1,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of NX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 316,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of NX. Below is a chart showing NX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 30,719 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 12,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,200 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NX options, FSLR options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

