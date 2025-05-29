Markets
NX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NX, FSLR, PSTG

May 29, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX), where a total of 1,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of NX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 316,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of NX. Below is a chart showing NX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 30,719 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 12,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,200 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NX options, FSLR options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding KVYO
 NYXH YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of HTGC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding KVYO-> NYXH YTD Return-> Institutional Holders of HTGC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NX
FSLR
PSTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.