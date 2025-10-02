Markets
NVDA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, AMZN, COST

October 02, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 2.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 202.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 229,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 395,502 contracts, representing approximately 39.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 26,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 18,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, AMZN options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

