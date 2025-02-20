Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NTGR, NRDS, SABR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR), where a total volume of 5,126 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 512,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.7% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

NerdWallet Inc (Symbol: NRDS) saw options trading volume of 3,068 contracts, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares or approximately 106% of NRDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares of NRDS. Below is a chart showing NRDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) saw options trading volume of 26,775 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 20,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

