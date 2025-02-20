Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NTGR, NRDS, SABR

NerdWallet Inc (Symbol: NRDS) saw options trading volume of 3,068 contracts, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares or approximately 106% of NRDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares of NRDS. Below is a chart showing NRDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) saw options trading volume of 26,775 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 20,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
